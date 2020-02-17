Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette has hit back at critics of himself and teammate Mesut Ozil with this Instagram post following yesterday’s 4-0 victory against Newcastle.

Lacazette was only substituted on by Mikel Arteta in the 85th minute of last night’s clash, but 10 minutes was enough for the Frenchman to deliver a dominant display.

The 28-year-old showcased his brilliant hold-up play before assisting Mesut Ozil for his first goal in 10 months.

The France international also bagged a much-needed goal of his own in the final moments of the match to seal a 4-0 win.

Lacazette shared a picture of himself and Ozil in Arsenal’s dressing room after the win.

Lacazette’s confidence will be massively boosted after yesterday’s performance, this was the star’s first goal in nine games.

With Lacazette and Ozil both turning in impressive displays, Mikel Arteta’s side have signalled their intent to mount a serious challenge for a Champions League spot this season.