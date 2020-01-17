Alexandre Lacazette has liked an Instagram post from Bleacher Report Football that shows Gunners target Layvin Kurzawa in an Arsenal shirt.

According to the Athletic (subscription required), the Gunners are in advanced talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the left-back’s signing. It’s claimed that we’re hoping to sign the France international on a free transfer this month.

Mikel Arteta should be desperate for some defensive reinforcements this month considering our injury troubles at the back.

Arsenal currently have defenders Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney sitting on the sidelines.