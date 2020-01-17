Alexandre Lacazette has liked an Instagram post from Bleacher Report Football that shows Gunners target Layvin Kurzawa in an Arsenal shirt.
According to the Athletic (subscription required), the Gunners are in advanced talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the left-back’s signing. It’s claimed that we’re hoping to sign the France international on a free transfer this month.
Mikel Arteta should be desperate for some defensive reinforcements this month considering our injury troubles at the back.
Arsenal currently have defenders Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney sitting on the sidelines.
It seems quite bold for Lacazette to publicly support a potential move for his former France teammate, this will undoubtedly send some supporters into a frenzy.
Kurzawa could prove to be a bargain signing, especially if he’s snapped up on a free transfer, the ace has plenty of experience at the top level.
The Frenchman has lost PSG’s starting spot at left-back since Juan Bernat’s arrival, but perhaps a move to the Premier League is exactly what the ace needs to fulfil the star potential he was hotly-tipped to achieve when he burst into Monaco’s first-team.