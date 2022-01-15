Arsenal’s lack of backups to face Tottenham is simply bad management

Why can’t we learn from our mistakes?
Many times over the last few years we have let players go, and some rightly so, yet instantly we have regretted it as we have fallen short with regards to injuries and being short in that position.
And I find myself seeing the same situation again!
A while after letting Ainsley Maitland-Niles go to Roma, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard tested positive for Covid, Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey went to AFCON and Emile Smith-Rowe has an injury he can’t shake off, leaving us short in midfield.
Even without Covid we still would have been short in midfield with the way Xhaka is playing.
So the question is why can’t Arsenal have experienced backups in the squad and not have to worry about being short in positions?
Why does it always happen to us? We let players go and then we have an injury crisis!
This is frustrating especially because despite the losses to Manchester City and Nottingham Forest, we were on a good run and had a injury- and Covid-free squad.
I know it was just timing, but it seems that when it’s bad it’s bad and when it’s good it’s good, there’s never an in between with Arsenal!
And so this current crisis meant we finally had to put a request to the Premier League to postpone our game against Tottenham on Sunday due to the inability to field a full set of players. But what are the chances the Premier League will accept it?
In all honesty given how our luck is, I don’t have much hope that they will accept, and as much as I hope they do, just seeing we are in this situation again with injuries and being short of players in certain positions surely means Arsenal need to wake up and stop letting players go if they don’t have enough of a back up! Because it’s not always guaranteed they will be able to sign players when they wish!
If we finish outside the top four and end up trophy-less this season then this will be a period we will look back on and realise that’s where it possibly all went wrong!
We need to make sure we have enough experienced cover in the squad to be able to get through the season. And if this transfer policy doesn’t change then we can expect the same issues season after season no doubt!
By all means sell players and let them go on loan but by doing so you need to ensure you have enough back up of players first, in case players get injured, sent off or are needed for their countries!
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Couldn’t agree less!!
We should’ve given more chances to our academy graduates before the player shortage happened, unfortunately we don’t have European competition to facilitate that and the manager/ the technical director are under pressure to make a big progress
Now we need at least two senior DMs
It’s actually hard to fault Edu and Arteta they are under immense pressure even from fans to perform and take the team to the next level. Actually some of the academics have trained with the senior team but I guess they are yet to measure up to standard. However, the January transfer is still open to get one or two players in.
Pressure is part of the job that they accepted, can’t be used as an excuse.
AMN wanted to go – simples!
Yet again we batter our manager. I used to enjoy coming on here to express my views and have the odd moan, but every article lately seems to be a negative. Even the positive articles are then washed away with all the negative comments. Can’t we just support our manager and our great club? I hope the game goes ahead tomorrow and I hope we beat the spuds with woteva team we can field. AMN leaving and Granit being suspended won’t be the reason we lose, if that happens! It will be because the players out there didn’t perform well enough. Our team and our supporters were amazing on Thursday. That spirit again on Sunday will get us a result tomorrow. Cmon you Gunners!
We are not asking for anything special because already the following games have been postponed.
Brighton vs Tottenham
Brentford vs Man Utd ,
Burnley vs Watford
Leicester vs Tottenham
Man Utd’s trip to Brentford off
Man Utd vs Brighton
Southampton vs Brentford
Watford vs Crystal Palace
West Ham vs Norwich
Aston Villa vs Burnley
Everton vs Leicester
Liverpool vs Leeds
Wolves vs Watford
Burnley vs Everton
Leeds vs Aston Villa
Arsenal vs Wolves
Everton vs Newcastle
Leicester vs Norwich
Southampton vs Newcastle.
So 18 PL teams have already had games posponed so whats one more?
Liverpool got the first leg of the Carabao Cup rescheduled so they had more time to prepare. Why should we not get a similar stay to prepare?
The NLD is a huge game. Surely having two strong sides compete is important. This is a crucial game in the fight for 4th pace. Yes we should be granted a postponement
You can blame this period, you could blame the first 3 games. You could blame the Everton, Munure blip.
The season will be decided in May, the same for all the other teams.
Tired of this perpetual glass half empty site.
I’m beginning to feel the same Frank.Time for me to move on.
For good management,how many midfielders must arsenal have?other epl clubs..do they have more?
Nonsense, This is one of those seasons where the AFCON is active. Other than that which one soul on here could’ve predicted the Covid that’s happened to our midfielders and the injuries?
If they were predictable, sure the club would’ve delayed AMN loan.
Also why’s it now that Arsenal requested for a game to be postponed everyone’s suddenly horny and hard, ready to pick on Arsenal?
Burnley and Leicester is under the carpet but as long as it’s Arsenal, everyone becomes a super journalist
Not bad management, MA has only just found out the following:
-AFCON exists
-Elneny is an African
-Pepe is an African
-Partey is an African
-Covid exists
-Reserves need game time for experience
-Reserves need game time for match fitness
-Xhaka is a red card risk
Very unfair to blame management for the above 🙂
Arsenal have 1 player suffering from Covid, another couple injured, and four away at AFCON.
What I don’t get is how the club can expect to be taken seriously by requesting a postponement under Covid protocols when only 1 player qualifies, and no training ground closure.
This is where cases differ from other clubs, to the current situation at Arsenal, Other clubs had genuine reasons, Arsenal don’t!
Arsenal have players at it’s disposal, just not the players they would like to have.
Yet again, Arsenal are trying to game the system. For the sake of sporting integrity, I hope the club fails to get the game postponed.
If Liverpool can do it then why can’t we. We have several players out due to covid in the middle and players at AFCON. Suprised at this article tbh
More that acceptable to postpone