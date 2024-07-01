Arsenal’s Laia Codina is in Spain Women’s 26-player squad, but will she make the cut for the Olympics?

Arsenal Women’s Kyra Cooney-Cross, Steph Catley, and Caitlin Foord will represent Australia Women’s team, the Matildas, at the Paris Olympics 2024. Emma Hayes has included Arsenal’s Emily Fox in her USA women’s team (USWNT) squad for the Olympics.

Aside from these four, another Gunner Women standout player is likely to make her country’s Olympic team. According to Spain Women’s X page, Laia Codina is part of their preliminary 26-player squad for the Olympics this summer. Spain will have to cut eight players from its final team for the tournament, which begins on July 25th. We hope that the final selection will include our defender.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | ¡LISTA DE MONTSE TOMÉ! 🤩 Estas son las 26 elegidas para los dos últimos partidos de clasificación para la #WEURO2025 y la preparación de los Juegos Olímpicos.#JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/HTjHu06sIh — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) June 25, 2024

Last summer, Codina played a key role in Spain winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, appearing in all of the knockout games as well as the final 1-0 win over England’s Lionesses to eventually raise the World Cup.

High expectations greeted Codina’s move to Arsenal, but her assimilation into the Arsenal culture and injuries hindered her progress. Only in the second half of the season did we see glimpses of her talent.

Being chosen to play in the Olympics will be fantastic, not only because she could win an Olympic gold medal but also because she will be able to gain momentum heading into next season for our Gunners. We need Codina to arrive sharp and fired up to help Arsenal Women qualify for next seasons Women’s Champions League football, and get off to a good start in the WSL 2024–25.

