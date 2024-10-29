Arsenal’s Laila Harbert on her hopes for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup & Russo’s support

Arsenal youngster Laila Harbert is captaining the England U-17s at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

Since 2016, when Alessia Russo and her teammates participated in the competition, the England U-17 have not been featured in that competition. Japan eliminated England from the competition after they reached the final eight.

This time around, Harbert has admitted their desire to go all out and win the U-17 Women’s World Cup. Speaking about her personal goals, she admitted, “I want to lead the team by example, and personally, I just want to show the best version of myself on the world stage, but it’s not just about me. As a team, we’re so united, and that’s one of our biggest strengths. I just hope to contribute to that and win games.”

Having said that, the young Gunner not only acknowledges her goal of setting an example, making an impression on the global arena, and striving for victory, but she also mentions that Alessia Russo provided her with some valuable advice on how to compete against the best in the world.

Laila added, “Yeah, it’s really inspiring. To have a teammate at club [level] like Alessia [is great], she’s shared her experience with me at the World Cup and the challenges she faced.”

The England U-17 managed to avenge their loss to Japan in the competition 8 years ago, knocking out Japan in the quarterfinals, beating them 4-1.

Now, as the Young Lionesses prepare for their semi-final match against Spain, on 1st November, we hope Harbert and the team emerge victorious, securing their place in the final, which will take place on 3rd November!

Go Girls! Are you watching much of the action in the Dominican Republic?

Michelle M

