Arsenal’s last-gasp winners are becoming increasingly common this season

Are last-gasp winners becoming a part of our mentality?

They say it is not over until the referee blows that final whistle, so as nerve racking as it is to watch football, let alone Arsenal, should us Arsenal fans learn to be a bit more relaxed when watching our team?

Well, it is easy to say and not so easy to do, but we have to keep believing until that whistle is blown.

And so, yet again we have done it again. Yet another last minute winner that has given us the very very important and much needed three points..

Now I know I won’t need to remind you too much as I am sure it is engraved in your minds, but cast your minds back to the 4th March 2023, on a cold day at the Emirates against a certain Bournemouth side.. after being 2-0 down after 57 minutes, looking likely that we would lose, three second half goals, and one last gasp 97th minute winner gave us the much needed and very important three points on our run to trying to win the league in an amazingly emotional 3-2 win.

And many fans were certain after that last gasp winner that we would win the league last season but we all know what happened come May and the less we say about that the better…

But we have been prone to scoring a few last gasp winners in recent times, more recently in September against Manchester United when it was 1-1 up to the death and then we scored two late goals in the 96th and 101st minute to run out 3-1 winners, and this has to be the greatest thing of all, when it is on your side of course, and it goes to show the change in mentality and character in the team that shows there really is something special going on with that never give up attitude.

But as great and as heart attackingly, rollercoaster riding, emotionally up and down as last night’s 4-3 win against Luton Town was, and as harsh as this may sound, it’s just another game ticked off and just another three points towards our name, and until we lift that Premier League trophy, for now we say well-done to our boys and onto the next one we go!

And if there will be other last gasp winners coming our way then as long as we get the three points, I won’t be complaining too much.

Stay grounded Gooners, we may well have it this time but it’s not over until the final whistle in May 2024 is blown!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

