Arsenal’s latest financial result could thwart their plans for a new striker

Arsenal has been actively planning to sign a new striker for a significant portion of this season, with players like Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney on their radar.

Despite being in excellent form, the Gunners are eager to solidify their position as a dominant force in the Premier League.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has been among the highest-scoring clubs in Europe since the start of 2024. However, they lack a world-class striker on whom they can rely to score goals consistently.

Addressing this issue is anticipated at the end of the season, but the latest financial report from the club may hinder their ability to make significant investments.

Arsenal recently reported a loss of £52 million in the 2022/2023 season. According to Football Insider, this financial setback is expected to limit their spending capacity and may prevent them from making a substantial investment in a top striker during the summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a new striker, but we cannot buy one if we cannot afford them and that is that simple.

We probably need to make some sales at the end of the term to supplement the money we have and add a new frontman to our squad.

