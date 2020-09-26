Arsenal’s latest positive transfer news receives a negative response

Outspoken Lyon president, Jean-Michel Aulas has responded to claims, via Telefoot, that Arsenal has reached an agreement with Houssem Aouar over a move to the Emirates.

Reports yesterday claimed that the midfielder has agreed on personal terms with Arsenal and that the Gunners have tabled a 35m euros initial bid for his signature.

That bid falls short of the French side’s valuation of the 22-year-old and the Gunners are expected to return with an improved offer.

Responding to the reports that the midfielder has agreed to join Arsenal, Aulas claimed that he expects the midfielder to be part of Lyon’s team to face Lorient this weekend and that the Gunners are far from his valuation.

He Tweeted: “Transfers: Houssem Aouar (OL) in agreement with Arsenal -⁦

@OL: there will be very few starts: for Houssem Arsenal is too far from his value: we are counting on him to play a great match in Lorient and lead OL in CL next year ”

Arsenal has shown the willingness to back Mikel Arteta in this transfer window and the Spaniard will be confident that he will get his man before the transfer window shuts.

The midfielder also appears to be willing to move to the Emirates, which is the first step towards the transfer happening.

Jorginho and Thomas Partey are two other midfield targets that the Gunners are looking to buy this summer.

But according to the Mail, they have only made an offer for Aouar and it remains unclear if they will sign more than one of them.