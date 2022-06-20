Arsenal’s latest transfer labelled “a bad deal” by former presidential candidate

Former FC Porto presidential candidate, Nuno Lobo has branded Arsenal’s transfer for Fabio Vieira a “bad deal.”
The Gunners have just signed the 22-year-old after his stunning season on the books of FC Porto and he is expected to become their next top player.
Vieira hasn’t made an appearance for the senior Portugal national team yet, but it is just a matter of time before that happens and he could get his first cap while on the books of Arsenal.
The deal is expected to cost the Gunners as much as £34m, but that is less than his £42.3m release clause.
Lobo believes the business is a bad one for Porto and he was sold for less than he should have been.
He said, as quoted by the Evening Standard: “He is one of the best players at FC Porto and leaving for this fee is a bad deal.
“We are talking about one of the gems of FC Porto, one of the players who came from our academy. The DNA of FC Porto.
“We lost him. It’s another piece of business that I don’t understand.
“We are talking about ridiculous values for players who represent and are FC Porto.
“They are from our academy and we are letting them go for unbelievable fees.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Having lost the election to become the club’s president, Lobo is trying his best to stay relevant ahead of another one.
His comments are his opinion, but Porto knows they have made good money from a player who is yet to reach his full potential.
3 Comments
I’m not bothered.
To me its just nonsense until the player is wearing the shirt.
What irritates is the incompetence of the club in signing players. Liverpool linked to Ramsay. Player signed. Aguerd linked to West Ham. Player signed.
Arsenal just drag it out.
I suspect Spurs will come in for Jesus and they will still be dithering after the player has signed.
Honestly…
Don’t worry Leon, all this was going to be solved once Gazidis took over…. hang on though!!!!!!
there’s two crucial problems with your anti-Gazidis agenda JF:
firstly, IG proved his administrative worth as soon as he left the Emirates and did so in the very manner in which we should emulate, with a balance of more youthful and veteran players
secondly, if it was to believed that Gazidis was simply Kroenke’s hatchet man, then why was he both publicly and privately postulating the fact that we were flush with cash…one can only assume that he would had landed squarely in the crosshairs of our absentee landlord if Kroenke had no interest whatsoever in increasing our recruitment budget
like I’ve said all along, the self-sustaining initiative was much more of a Wenger creation, as he was determined to prove that he could get things done without “star” players…he had clearly become very disenchanted with these increasingly “pampered” individuals who might usurp his monopolistic control and likewise require him to deviate from his “pass into the net” tactical approach, which is why he and Sanchez butted heads