Arsenal’s League Cup 1993 Winning 11 – Where Are They Now

It has been over three decades since Arsenal last triumphed in the League Cup, and I have had a look back at that winning team and where they are today.

David Seaman

Looked into taking his coaching badges, but was put off by it being compulsory to work with outfield players.

Went down the reality TV route before creating his own podcast.

David O’Leary

Managed Leeds’ exciting young squad that got to two European semi-finals.

Last worked in management in 2011 in Dubai.

67-year-old speaks at corporate / after-dinner events.

Tony Adams

Attempted management, most recently getting relegated at Granada in Spain.

Formed the Sporting Chance Clinic in 2000, which supports athletes with a variety of mental/emotional needs.

Andrew Linighan

The match winner in the FA Cup final later that year walked away from the sport after retiring in 2001.

He set up his own plumbing company in 2002.