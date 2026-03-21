Arsenal’s League Cup 1993 Winning 11 – Where Are They Now

It has been over three decades since Arsenal last triumphed in the League Cup, and I have had a look back at that winning team and where they are today.
David Seaman
Looked into taking his coaching badges, but was put off by it being compulsory to work with outfield players.
Went down the reality TV route before creating his own podcast.
David O’Leary
Managed Leeds’ exciting young squad that got to two European semi-finals.
Last worked in management in 2011 in Dubai.
67-year-old speaks at corporate / after-dinner events.
Tony Adams
Attempted management, most recently getting relegated at Granada in Spain.
Formed the Sporting Chance Clinic in 2000, which supports athletes with a variety of mental/emotional needs.
Andrew Linighan
The match winner in the FA Cup final later that year walked away from the sport after retiring in 2001.
He set up his own plumbing company in 2002.
Nigel Winturburn
Briefly, Blackburn’s defensive coach under Paul Ince, who was sacked after 6 months.
Worked in the media in the early years of BT Sports and with Arsenal TV.
Ray Parlour
Has now worked for talkSPORT for over a decade. Currently mostly part of their breakfast coverage.
Paul Merson
Has worked with Sky Sports for two decades, mostly on their Soccer Saturday show. Since retirement, he has spoken openly about his battles with addiction.
Paul Davis
Worked in Arsenal’s youth setup for 7 years. Now helps coach England’s under-17s.
Provides courses for the FA for players who want their UEFA A and Pro licences. This includes teaching a certain … Mikel Arteta.
Steve Morrow
After managing in America, he held several technical roles with Arsenal (developing the likes of Saka and Smith Rowe), the FA and now FIFA.
Currently works with Mr Wenger in helping less-developed nations nurture young talent.
Ian Wright
For over two decades has been one of the UK’s most favourite pundits, working with the BBC, ITV and on the Stick To Football Podcast.
Still works closely with Arsenal, especially when Adidas wants to advertise merchandise.
Kevin Campbell
The only Gunner from this squad is no longer with us.
After retirement, did punditry/commentary for SONY TEN and ASTRO SUPER SPORT.
The striker’s son, Tyrese, currently plays for Sheffield United.
Dan Smith
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment