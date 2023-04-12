Arsenal’s Leah Williamson, captain of the Lionesses, gutted after defeat to the Matildas by Michelle

Captained by Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson, the England Women’s squad, the Lionesses, suffered their first defeat last night, after a 30 game winning streak. That winning streak included winning Euro 2022 and, most recently, winning the Finalissima Cup after beating Brazil, a few days ago.

The Lionesses were beaten 2-0 by the FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosts, Australia’s Matilda’s, with the first goal from Chelsea’s Sam Kerr (which, even without VAR, should have been ruled offside, in my opinion).

Speaking directly after the match, captain of the Lionesses, Arsenal’s Leah Williamson, was clearly gutted at the story which unfolded on the pitch, as the Matilda’s unravelled the Lionesses, with Leah feeling personally responsible for Sam Kerr’s goal.

"We want to be pushed to our limit." Our captain @leahcwilliamson on tonight:pic.twitter.com/E7tuzzi8HR — Lionesses (@Lionesses) April 11, 2023

I personally think the Lionesses did actually play well – they had 70% of the possession, a lot more shots including more on target – but they were sluggish, lacking a certain ‘je ne sais quoi’, by Leah’s own admission. See the highlights below:

This defeat is a learn for the Lionesses – one which I’m sure they will only grow stronger from. Defeat is a necessary part of success. No team is infallible and it can be humbling to realise that. With the last of the international breaks over, next stop for the Lionesses is the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which is being co-hosted by Australia & New Zealand, across July and August this summer.

Michelle Maxwell

