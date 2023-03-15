Arsenal’s Leah Williamson collects The Power of Football award on behalf of Lionesses by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s centre-back and captain of the Lionesses, Leah Williamson, collected The Power of Football award on behalf of the Lionesses, at the London Football Awards 2023. The Arsenal men’s team picked up a number of awards at the ceremony, however Chelsea dominated the women’s football.

Leah Williamson collects The Power of Football award on behalf of the @Lionesses ❤️ 🤝 @Willow_Fdn pic.twitter.com/Un7y1V1KLb — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 14, 2023

Arsenal picked up a number of awards at the ceremony:

Martin Odegaard – Premier League Player of the Year

Bukayo Saka – Young Player of the Year

Aaron Ramsdale – Goalkeeper of the Year

Mikel Arteta – Coach of the Year

Arsenal Women were nominated in a number of categories with Laura Weinroither, Beth Mead and captain Kim Little all receiving nominations

However, Arsenal Women were runners-up in a number of categories but in the women’s football awards were dominated by Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Lauren James who won the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards respectively.

Well done to the Lionesses on receiving The Power of Football Award. After the Lionesses won the European Championship 2022 last summer, the impact on women’s football in the UK has been incredible. A number of Lionesses received MBE’s & OBE’s for their contribution to the Euro victory, including Arsenal’s Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, as did England Women’s Manager Sarina Wiegman who received a CBE.

The Lionesses now have the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in their sights. The World Cup is being staged in Australia & New Zealand through July and August this year, with the Lionesses’ amongst the favourites!

Michelle Maxwell

