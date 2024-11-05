Arsenal’s Leah Williamson shuts the critics up with a stellar performance v Man United Women

Arsenal and Manchester United women played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon, at the Leigh Sports Village. Although a draw appeared to be a fair outcome, Arsenal’s performance in that game served as a reminder to WSL fans not to underestimate them. The Gunner women performed exceptionally well, leaving some surprised that they didn’t secure a victory.

Most Gunners were at their best, but a special mention should go to Leah Williamson.

After weeks of criticism, she finally had her best performance in a while. For weeks, there has been concern about her sloppy play and missed passes; her performance in the 2-0 loss to Chelsea and the 4-3 loss with the England Lionesses left her under intense scrutiny.

Her former Gunner teammate Jen Beattie and Arsenal women’s interim manager Renee Slegers have come to her defense, and they will have been glad with her performance Sunday.

Anyone who watched the Arsenal versus Manchester United game must have noticed Leah’s exceptional performance. She looked clear-headed and switched on. She appeared slightly refreshed, and her efforts contributed to keeping United relatively unthreatening.

Before the United game, the Gooners must have been concerned about the version of Leah Williamson they would see against the Manchester Reds. However, I’m sure the majority of Gooners are eagerly anticipating Friday’s match against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium, eager to see how she can build on her performance from Sunday.

Leah versus Manchester United stats:

Minutes 90

Touches 91

Clearances 4

Passes 71/81

Long balls 11/17

Aerial duels 4/6

Shots blocked 1

Shots on target 1

That being said, Renee Slegers’ leadership of the Arsenal women has been exceptional; she’s been doing a fantastic job, and she’s currently on a run of three games unbeaten (2 wins and a draw), which is amazing. Lest we forget, she’s handled the Leah Williamson situation really well.

What’re your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

