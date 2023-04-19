Arsenal’s Leah Williamson wins another award for her brilliant March performances by Michelle

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson has won the PFA Vertu Motors WSL Fans’ Player of the Month award for March. Having already been voted as Arsenal’s Player of the Month for March, Euro-winning captain of the Lionesses Leah displayed great versatility, with a goal and an assist from defence and midfield.

The month of March saw Williamson demonstrate her impressive versatility with brilliant performances in both defence and midfield, following a commanding display at the back in a win over Liverpool, before switching to the midfield against Reading to score in a 4-0 victory.

26-year-old Leah then made a successful return to defence in the north London derby, providing a brilliant assist for the opening goal.

Leah received 39% of the votes to win March’s award, beating teammate Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Khadija Shaw (Manchester City), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), and Aston Villa duo Rachel Daly and Kenza Dali.

Enjoy watching Leah Williamson in action below, as she scores that goal against Reading WFC, alongside goals from Kim Little and 2 from Frida Maanum!

