Arsenal’s Leno insists that Ozil remains professional despite ‘disappointing situation’

Bernd Leno has stated that Mesut Ozil remains professional during training and in the changing rooms despite the ongoing saga with Arsenal.

The 32 year-old has been frozen out of the playing squad by manager Mikel Arteta, who has opted to drop him from his Premier League and Europa League quotas.

Ozil could still feature in the Carabao or FA Cup competitions, while there is also an outside chance of being registered by the Spaniard during the January transfer window, but that doesn’t appear likely at present.

Despite the ongoing saga, the playmaker has remained professional however, as confirmed by teammate Leno.

‘Mesut is still a part of the team and trains with us,’ Leno told German outlet BILD(via the Metro).

‘He is absolutely professional, both on the pitch and in the changing room. Obviously it’s a disappointing situation for him but Mesut handles it well and is absolutely loyal.’

I would be very surprised if Ozil was given any competitive minutes by Arteta this term, and despite his position in the squad, he still appears adamant on seeing out his contract in North London also.

While the situation would be best off by the player leaving, as long as he remains professional on the training ground, and not interfering with the progress of the club, I struggle to see a huge issue with the situation.

Does anyone expect Ozil to leave in January? Who thinks he will leave the club on good terms, and not leave with a bang like he did the international team?

Patrick