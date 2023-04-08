Arsenal’s Lia Walti withdraws from Switzerland national team camp to recharge by Michelle

Arsenal Women have a lot of international players in their midst. During international week our Gunners are here, there and everywhere, competing for their national teams, ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which is being held in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Arsenal Women midfielder Lia Walti left the Switzerland National team camp yesterday, and will be taking some time off to recharge ahead of a busy schedule, according to the official Arsenal tweet below:

For personal reasons, @liawaelti has left the Switzerland national team camp today. Our midfielder will be taking some time off to recharge ahead of a busy schedule. We’re all right behind you, Lia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iS589VMg4h — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 7, 2023

Lia is an integral part of the Arsenal Women squad, featuring regularly in the starting line-up. We wish Lia a speedy recovery ahead of a very gruelling upcoming schedule for Arsenal, as they work towards winning the Women’s Super League, as well as progressing further in the Champions League.

Elsewhere during international week, Leah Williamson captained the Lionesses to victory on 6th April, against Rafaelle Souza‘s Brazil in the Women’s Finalissima 2023. The Lionesses now face Australia on 11th April, with Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy, but without Caitlin Foord & Steph Catley playing for the Matildas, due to injury.

Frida Maanum faced Spain on 6th April but were defeated 4-2. Norway now face Sweden, with Stina Blackstenius, on 11th April. Blackstenius is also in action for Sweden as they face Denmark, with Kathrine Kuhl, on 7th April, before Denmark then face Japan on 11th April.

Switzerland drew 0-0 with China on 6th April and face Iceland on 11th April, with Noelle Maritz but sadly without Lia Walti.

Victoria Pelova and the Netherlands host Germany on 7th April and Poland on 11th April. Austria’s Manuela Zinsberger and Laura Wienroither have Belgium (7th April) and Czechia (11th April) in this international break.

Arsenal’s Canadian international Sabrina D’Angelo will play for the Canadian national side against France and Katie McCabe travels to the US to captain her Ireland teammates in a double-fixture against the US Women’s National Team (8th April and 12th April).

After a packed schedule in the run-up to international week, Arsenal Women’s schedule is relentless until the end of the season.

