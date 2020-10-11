Arsenal’s Ligue 1 target is praised as the best choice to replace Ozil

David Ginola reckons that Houssem Aouar is the best player to replace Mesut Ozil at Arsenal.

The Gunners have been stuck with Mesut Ozil since it became clear that the German isn’t as effective as he once was.

The Gunners haven’t succeeded in moving him on, but he has less than a year left on his current contract at the Emirates.

The club wanted to sign a midfielder in this transfer window and they waited until deadline day before they were able to sign Thomas Partey.

Before settling for Partey, the Gunners had tried to sign Lyon’s Aouar. They couldn’t reach an agreement with the French side and he remained with them.

Ginola thinks that Arsenal’s pursuit of Aouar was the right thing to do and he even claimed that the France international is the perfect replacement for Mesut Ozil.

“I think so. Being replaced by Aouar would have been a fantastic choice,” Ginola told Sky Sports News as quoted by Express Sports.

“He’s definitely the type of player that Arsenal fans would love to watch in the middle of the park, that’s for sure.

“If he wants to stay at Lyon, that’s his concern, he’s still a young player.

“To replace Ozil, I think he’s the best choice for Arsenal.”

Arsenal fans will hope that their club will go back for the midfielder next summer and continue to make their team stronger.