Arsenal’s Ligue 1 target reportedly heading to Saint-Etienne

Arsenal reportedly wants PSG youngster, Adil Aouchiche with the 17-year-old set to leave the French side before signing a professional deal, reports LeSport10.

He is one of the highest-rated youngsters in France and he potentially has the perfect profile for Mikel Arteta.

However, Le10Sport is claiming that Arsenal has a new competitor for his signature with Saint Etienne now firmly in the race for his signature.

The French side, who sold William Saliba to Arsenal, has been doing a good job in terms of developing young talents recently and they look like serious competition for Arsenal in the race for the teenagers signature.

The report further claims that the French side is, in fact, the frontrunners for his signature because the youngster is already in their city and he has done part of his medical ahead of a summer move. The player’s lawyers are expected to meet with the club this weekend to iron out details of the contract.

Arsenal has been signing some interesting youngsters in recent seasons and they have mostly made a good impression when given the chance to play for the team.

However, it remains unclear if Arsenal will now make a move for Aouchiche as he heads towards another team.