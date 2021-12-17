Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal’s Ligue 1 target turns them down because of La Liga giants

Arsenal’s interest in Houssem Aouar is well-documented, and the Frenchman is still on their radar.

Surprisingly, he is still playing for Lyon, but this might be his last season at the Ligue 1 club.

The midfielder is a prominent member of their team, but even they know he should play for a top club at some point in his career.

That could happen after this season, but it might not be at Arsenal as he has interest from another big club.

Todofichajes says Real Madrid has maintained their interest in his signature as well and they will look to sign him soon.

The midfielder also favours a move to Los Blancos, and he is prepared to ignore the interest from Arsenal to make the move to Madrid.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We should have signed Aouar when we had the chance to do so, but in Martin Odegaard, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Thomas Partey we haven’t done badly in terms of alternatives.

Adding him to the current group of midfielders will make our squad more competitive. Hopefully, we can still convince him to join.

If Madrid decides against pursuing their interest or hesitates, we should be in a position to land him.

  1. PJ-SA says:
    December 17, 2021 at 7:21 pm

    Good riddance….this guy/his family even said Arsenal would be his next stepping stone to get to a big club.

  2. LeGunner says:
    December 17, 2021 at 8:56 pm

    He’s still at Lyon because he’s been inconsistent for years.
    Apparently this season he’s doing better but last year was poor.
    Even though he was allowed to leave Lyon no one came knocking at the door.
    Glad we’ve gone for Odegaard instead of him and hope he doesn’t join AFC in the future

  3. Prof.Wenger says:
    December 17, 2021 at 9:33 pm

    We have enough players. No place for this guy in our current team.

  4. John Ibrahim says:
    December 18, 2021 at 5:24 am

    Media loves to speculate

  5. Loose Cannon says:
    December 18, 2021 at 8:01 am

    Good luck son, fact is that we were never interested in you except for media speculation. Happy we have ESR, Ode and Sambi as the project for the next 5 years.

