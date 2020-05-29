Arsenal’s line up vs Man City predicted, would you make any changes?

The Premier League will finally return next month and most fans would be happy to at least see our favourite sport back on TV.

However, some Arsenal fans are worried that we might not make the best of starts to the campaign when they remember that we would be taking on Man City in our first game back.

However, because all the teams will be coming from a long break in football, almost everyone would have the same chance to get it right or wrong.

The Citizens are a good team, no doubt, but we have a good manager and Arsenal had become a team in form just before the break.

I am reasonably optimistic that we can spring a surprise in that game and I have also been wondering what our first starting XI would look like.

Football London has predicted the starting XI for the game against City and their line up seems quite interesting.

They predict that Bernd Leno would keep his place in the Arsenal goal, Hector Bellerin, Pablo Mari, David Luiz, and Kieran Tierney would make up the back four.

Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, and Mesut Ozil make up a midfield three, while Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang play as the attackers.

With no Bukayo Saka, or Lucas Torreira, do you agree with this lineup?