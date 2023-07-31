Arsenal’s linked with surprising interest in talented Croatian defender

Arsenal interested in Croatian defender

Arsenal have emerged as one of the clubs interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb’s talented defender Josip Sutalo, according to Italian news outlet Firenze Viola.

However, they face stiff competition from other European giants, including Ajax, RB Leipzig, Fulham, Napoli, and Fiorentina.

If Arsenal are serious about Sutalo they will need to act fast

EXCL: Fiorentina have submitted official opening bid to Dinamo Zagreb for Josip Sutalo, club sources confirm 🚨🟣🇭🇷 Understand proposal is worth €12m for Croatian centre back who’s also in the list at Ajax and more clubs. pic.twitter.com/yIgFIXdbcO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

Dinamo Zagreb’s stance on the matter has been firm, with the club demanding a fee of £20 million for their star defender’s services. This price tag poses a major hurdle for any potential suitors, including Arsenal, who will have to carefully consider the financial implications of such a deal.

While the fee might not seem insurmountable. It is still a hefty fee for a player still unproven in Europe’s top five leagues.

Despite the Gunners continued interest, Fiorentina remains optimistic and are also believed to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Sutalo, despite strong interest from Dutch giants Ajax. The Italian club is keen to bolster their defensive options and see the Croatian as a valuable addition to their squad.

A traditional “no nonsense” defender mixed in with the modern day attributes that equate to a high level CB. Possession-heavy or possession-less, Josip Sutalo suits all game states. His footballing IQ is🔝 One of the best value CB’s on the current market. Soon a £60m+ player. pic.twitter.com/fRtiGopbc4 — CBW🕵🏽‍♂️ (@cbw_scouting) July 26, 2023

Josip Sutalo has been garnering attention for his performances at Dinamo Zagreb, impressing with his defensive abilities and composure on the ball.

At just 23 years old, he still has the potential for significant growth, making him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to strengthen their backline. The defender has appeared eight times for the national side of Croatia, while also appearing 83 times for Zagreb.

As the transfer window progresses, any offer for the Croatian from the North London side looks unlikely, especially if no one departs the club.

Mikel Arteta already has more than enough bodies in the backline and adding one more would not seem rational.

But if Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney leave the Emirates Stadium in the coming weeks, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the club move for reinforcements.

And the player coming in could certainly be a specific Croatian.

Writer – Yash Bisht

