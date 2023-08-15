Arsenal’s links with Inter Milan star refuse to go away….

Arsenal Considering Another Approach for Nicolo Barella

Arsenal’s pursuit of Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella remains alive, as an exclusive report suggests that the Italian player could be receptive to a potential move to the Premier League side.

Sources indicate that the Gunners, who typically only engage in discussions when there’s a willingness from the player, are contemplating a renewed approach for the Italian. Should a deal materialize, it’s expected to trigger the departure of Thomas Partey from the club, who has attracted strong interest from Juventus as well as several Saudi clubs.

While Inter intends to extend the midfielder’s contract, which currently runs until 2026, they also acknowledge the possibility of a sale if convincing him becomes a challenge.

🚨 Arsenal are reportedly interested in Nicolo Barella, and they could have a good bargaining chip in negotiations with Inter Milan. 🗞️ Inter need a striker this summer after losing Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku and are interested in Folarin Balogun. 🇺🇸 Balogun is valued at over… pic.twitter.com/7VuZhxw02Q — Gunners Daily (@GD_football) August 10, 2023

Despite his desire to stay at his childhood club, Barella’s stance might shift if the right offer emerges. Newcastle’s pursuit of the 26-year-old earlier in the transfer window faltered due to valuation disagreements, leading them to secure his countryman Sandro Tonali from AC Milan instead.

Any prospective deal for Barella would likely surpass the record fee paid for Tonali, setting a new benchmark for Italian transfers. The 26-year-old has made an impressive 187 appearances for his current employers, while also putting on the national colours of Italy 45 times.

Arsenal’s midfield dynamics have evolved with the addition of Declan Rice from West Ham and Kai Havertz, whom manager Mikel Arteta envisions as a No.8.

That assist from Nicolò Barella is absolutely ridiculous. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cj6pEjTGOT — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) August 8, 2023

The unresolved question remains Thomas Partey’s future. If the Ghanaian departs, the London side may seek a marquee signing in the midfield during this transfer window.

Inter’s sale of Marcelo Brozovic has complicated their midfield setup, potentially influencing Barella’s availability for the right offer.

In the intricate dance of transfer dealings, Arsenal’s pursuit of Barella and their midfield configuration continue to be focal points as the transfer window progresses.

Yash

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…