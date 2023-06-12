Arsenal’s links with relegated defender becoming firmer as “things could develop quickly”

It was revealed a few days ago by some obscure Belgian publications that the Leicester defender Timothy Castagne was seriously being considered as an alternative right-back signing, as the links we had with Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda, who is now apparently being targeted by Borussia Dortmund, seem to be receding into the distance, with little progress on any discussions with the Gunners.

But now the possibility of the Belgian international Castagne coming to Arsenal is now being touted by the mainstream media, with RMC Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, making public that Arsenal have opened talks with Leicester about a possible transfer, and revealing that “things could develop quickly”…..

🚨🔴 #ArsenalFC now going for Timothy #Castagne ! Considered as

a number 2 target behind I.Fresneda for the right-back position, #AFC started the talks with #LeicesterCity in order to find a deal for the #DiablesRouges.

I understand things could develop quickly.

⏳ Wait & See. pic.twitter.com/gwY2KmIMTh — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 11, 2023

To be honest, I would think that this seems like a much more likely transfer than Fresneda. Castagne’s versatility, being capable of playing as both a left-back and a right-back, makes him an attractive potential addition to Arsenal’s squad, especially considering that he has extensive Premier League and international experience (in a team that really needed to defend a lot last season!).

Also, the never-ending and ongoing injury problems being suffered by both Zinchenko and Tomiyasu makes it neccesary for Arteta to bring in a reasonably priced understudy that could be expected to have quite a bit of playing time, especially if the Tierney to Newcastle rumours come true….

Do you think this rumour is becoming a likely proposition?

