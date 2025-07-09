Arsenal’s Lisbon entourage fails to overcome big obstacle as Gyokeres deal stalls

Arsenal’s pursuit of Viktor Gyökeres has encountered a setback, as the club’s delegation returned from Lisbon without reaching an agreement with Sporting Club. The Swedish striker has made it clear that his top priority is to join the Gunners, and Sporting are aligned with this desire in principle. However, the two clubs remain at odds over a key financial detail that is now threatening to collapse the deal.
Gyökeres has been prolific over the last two seasons, scoring more than 90 goals and establishing himself as one of the most reliable forwards in European football. With such impressive statistics, interest in him was inevitable. Arsenal have been leading the chase, determined to add a proven goalscorer to their squad for the upcoming campaign.
Face-to-Face Talks Fail to Break Deadlock
A delegation from Arsenal recently travelled to Lisbon to hold direct talks with Sporting Club, confident that a deal was within reach. However, as reported by the Daily Mail, negotiations broke down after both sides failed to reach a compromise on the structure of the proposed fee.
Arsenal’s offer stood at £56 million with a further £12.9 million in performance-related add-ons. Sporting, on the other hand, are insisting on a guaranteed fee of £60.4 million and are not willing to accept a lower fixed payment, regardless of the add-ons involved.
Gyökeres Awaits Resolution as Clubs Remain Apart
Despite the impasse, there remains optimism that the deal could eventually be completed. The difference between the two valuations is not vast, but neither side appears ready to make the final concession needed to push the transfer over the line. The player himself is eager to make the move and join Arsenal’s pre-season preparations as soon as possible.
Sporting’s position is understandable, given Gyökeres’s goal record and his importance to the team. However, Arsenal are wary of overpaying and must now decide whether to meet the demands or risk losing the striker to another suitor. The coming days will be crucial as both sides consider their next steps in this closely watched negotiation.
Ultimately, I believe a deal will be agreed on soon. Gyk is worth all the haggling IMO!
just 4m, this club should get serious for once.
We can make that back in shirt sales and if not, then offer less on a less important transfer target.
We would have to sell 333,334 shirts to get that £4m back, as the club only gets 15% of every shirt that is sold by the club.
If we get him in before our pre-season tour of the Far East then that might happen!
(I am joking of course)
Yes, but given the fees paid for, say, Rice and, recently, Zubimendi, I think Arsenal can be considered “serious”.
In this case it’s not “just £4m” really, it’s the total of around £73m. I take the point that in other circumstances £4m wouldn’t be that big a deal, but I think Arsenal may be wary of being seen to give in as that would send the wrong message to the other clubs that they hope to buy players from – and there are two or three according to reports. If Arsenal pays up in the end, they’ll have less incentive to negotiate seriously.
That’s a valid point and I do understand it. Although I’m sure something will be worked out in the middle between both clubs so nether lose face.
There are also other targets that are less important where we really could stick to our guns in my opinion.
It’s only press coverage…we don’t know the real issues
But if its £5mn just pay it already!
As long as the delegation dropped by Selhurst Park and came back with Eze.
BB, I’m really hoping this happens.
If we get him and Gyokeres this window will have been the best in a very long time.
Both have signalled that they want to come to our club, with Eze stating he has unfinished business regarding The Arsenal.
As long as they stopped off at Gatwick and jumped on the train via Croydon!
I can’t remember another instance when one player has made it crystal clear that he wants to join our club.
He’s, reported, willing to forfeit millions and even go on strike to get the move he so desperately wants.
With this in mind, why would our club buckle under the demands from SL?
Are they seriously going to keep a player who has challenged their integrity regarding the verbal agreement agreed?
Think of the damage Gyokeres would bring to the dressing room!!
The only fly in the ointment for me, is that the player will be so desperate to leave SL, he might accept any club and that’s why we should get this deal over the line and bring a top class player, who wants to play for our club, ASAP.