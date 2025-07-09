Arsenal’s Lisbon entourage fails to overcome big obstacle as Gyokeres deal stalls

Arsenal’s pursuit of Viktor Gyökeres has encountered a setback, as the club’s delegation returned from Lisbon without reaching an agreement with Sporting Club. The Swedish striker has made it clear that his top priority is to join the Gunners, and Sporting are aligned with this desire in principle. However, the two clubs remain at odds over a key financial detail that is now threatening to collapse the deal.

Gyökeres has been prolific over the last two seasons, scoring more than 90 goals and establishing himself as one of the most reliable forwards in European football. With such impressive statistics, interest in him was inevitable. Arsenal have been leading the chase, determined to add a proven goalscorer to their squad for the upcoming campaign.

Face-to-Face Talks Fail to Break Deadlock

A delegation from Arsenal recently travelled to Lisbon to hold direct talks with Sporting Club, confident that a deal was within reach. However, as reported by the Daily Mail, negotiations broke down after both sides failed to reach a compromise on the structure of the proposed fee.

Arsenal’s offer stood at £56 million with a further £12.9 million in performance-related add-ons. Sporting, on the other hand, are insisting on a guaranteed fee of £60.4 million and are not willing to accept a lower fixed payment, regardless of the add-ons involved.

Gyökeres Awaits Resolution as Clubs Remain Apart

Despite the impasse, there remains optimism that the deal could eventually be completed. The difference between the two valuations is not vast, but neither side appears ready to make the final concession needed to push the transfer over the line. The player himself is eager to make the move and join Arsenal’s pre-season preparations as soon as possible.

Sporting’s position is understandable, given Gyökeres’s goal record and his importance to the team. However, Arsenal are wary of overpaying and must now decide whether to meet the demands or risk losing the striker to another suitor. The coming days will be crucial as both sides consider their next steps in this closely watched negotiation.

