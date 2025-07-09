Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal’s Lisbon entourage fails to overcome big obstacle as Gyokeres deal stalls

Viktor Gyokeres (Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Viktor Gyökeres has encountered a setback, as the club’s delegation returned from Lisbon without reaching an agreement with Sporting Club. The Swedish striker has made it clear that his top priority is to join the Gunners, and Sporting are aligned with this desire in principle. However, the two clubs remain at odds over a key financial detail that is now threatening to collapse the deal.

Gyökeres has been prolific over the last two seasons, scoring more than 90 goals and establishing himself as one of the most reliable forwards in European football. With such impressive statistics, interest in him was inevitable. Arsenal have been leading the chase, determined to add a proven goalscorer to their squad for the upcoming campaign.

Face-to-Face Talks Fail to Break Deadlock

A delegation from Arsenal recently travelled to Lisbon to hold direct talks with Sporting Club, confident that a deal was within reach. However, as reported by the Daily Mail, negotiations broke down after both sides failed to reach a compromise on the structure of the proposed fee.

Arsenal’s offer stood at £56 million with a further £12.9 million in performance-related add-ons. Sporting, on the other hand, are insisting on a guaranteed fee of £60.4 million and are not willing to accept a lower fixed payment, regardless of the add-ons involved.

Gyokeres (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Gyökeres Awaits Resolution as Clubs Remain Apart

Despite the impasse, there remains optimism that the deal could eventually be completed. The difference between the two valuations is not vast, but neither side appears ready to make the final concession needed to push the transfer over the line. The player himself is eager to make the move and join Arsenal’s pre-season preparations as soon as possible.

Sporting’s position is understandable, given Gyökeres’s goal record and his importance to the team. However, Arsenal are wary of overpaying and must now decide whether to meet the demands or risk losing the striker to another suitor. The coming days will be crucial as both sides consider their next steps in this closely watched negotiation.

__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Eberechi Eze celebrating for England
How close has Arsenal come to striking a deal for Eze?
Martinelli scoring against Aston Villa
Arsenal makes a decision on their top player as clubs circle attacker
Ipswich v Arsenal - Trossard Celebrating a goal
Opinion: The Arsenal players who will struggle to play next season
Posted by

Tags Viktor Gyokeres

12 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

    2. Yes, but given the fees paid for, say, Rice and, recently, Zubimendi, I think Arsenal can be considered “serious”.

      In this case it’s not “just £4m” really, it’s the total of around £73m. I take the point that in other circumstances £4m wouldn’t be that big a deal, but I think Arsenal may be wary of being seen to give in as that would send the wrong message to the other clubs that they hope to buy players from – and there are two or three according to reports. If Arsenal pays up in the end, they’ll have less incentive to negotiate seriously.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. That’s a valid point and I do understand it. Although I’m sure something will be worked out in the middle between both clubs so nether lose face.
        There are also other targets that are less important where we really could stick to our guns in my opinion.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

    1. BB, I’m really hoping this happens.
      If we get him and Gyokeres this window will have been the best in a very long time.
      Both have signalled that they want to come to our club, with Eze stating he has unfinished business regarding The Arsenal.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  5. I can’t remember another instance when one player has made it crystal clear that he wants to join our club.
    He’s, reported, willing to forfeit millions and even go on strike to get the move he so desperately wants.
    With this in mind, why would our club buckle under the demands from SL?
    Are they seriously going to keep a player who has challenged their integrity regarding the verbal agreement agreed?
    Think of the damage Gyokeres would bring to the dressing room!!
    The only fly in the ointment for me, is that the player will be so desperate to leave SL, he might accept any club and that’s why we should get this deal over the line and bring a top class player, who wants to play for our club, ASAP.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors