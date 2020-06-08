Arsenal’s Liverpool target might become available for just €5 million, is he worth a try?

Dejan Lovren has been linked with a move to Arsenal before now as the Gunners search for defensive reinforcements.

Mikel Arteta’s defence has struggled to keep out strikers for the most part and that has made signing better defenders one of the club’s priority.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for several defenders, some of them are young talents that could be nurtured by Mikel Arteta while others are experienced Premier League defenders.

Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren (The Mail) and Manchester United’s Chris Smalling (The Express) fall under the latter category.

Arsenal seems to have shifted their attention from both defenders in recent months, but Lovren’s new price has been revealed and it might interest us again.

The Croatian is linked with a move to Italy with AS Roma and the report from La Gazzetta dello Sport via Mail Sports claims that he might leave Liverpool for as little as €5m.

That fee would be a nice figure for a defender who has won the Champions League and is about to win the Premier League.

Lovren has struggled to break into the Liverpool team in recent months and some Arsenal fans may not consider him good enough, but the Croatian is a fine defender who has just been unlucky to have serious competition for a place at Liverpool.

I admit that he can be a bit of a clumsy defender, but for that price, he can be a good addition to our team.