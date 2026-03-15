Arsenal’s long-term target could be open to moving in the summer

Arsenal has spent a considerable amount of time pursuing a move for Nico Williams, and the Gunners would be encouraged by recent developments from the player’s camp.

Williams has established himself as one of the world’s top wingers over several seasons, attracting attention from Arsenal in multiple matches. His pace, skill, and consistency have made him a standout performer at Athletic Club, prompting repeated interest from the London side.

The Gunners attempted to sign him during the summer of 2024 but were unsuccessful. A year later, they renewed their pursuit; however, Williams instead committed his future to Athletic Club by signing a new long-term contract.

Williams Signs Long-Term Deal

The Spanish club secured Williams on a ten-year contract, a move that surprised many football fans worldwide. Despite the length of the deal, the agreement included a release clause, offering a potential pathway for a transfer in the future.

While Williams shares a strong loyalty to Athletic Club, similar to his brother, who is expected to spend his entire career at the club, the younger attacker may not necessarily follow the same path. Reports suggest that his ambition and career objectives could lead him to consider opportunities elsewhere.

Potential Move to a Bigger Club

According to Fichajes, Williams is now reportedly open to leaving Athletic Club. The report indicates that his entourage believes the time has come for him to join a bigger club, and they are prepared to explore transfer options that would allow him to advance his career.

This news is particularly encouraging for Arsenal, who remain convinced that Williams possesses the qualities their squad requires to reach its full potential. His skill set is seen as a perfect fit for the team, and the club is expected to continue pushing to secure his signature in the near future.

If a move were to materialise, it could provide Arsenal with a significant boost in attacking options, strengthening their chances of competing at the highest level across all competitions.