Arsenal’s long-term target is interested in a move to Man Utd

Nico Williams remains a long-term target for Arsenal, with the Gunners continuing to monitor his situation closely. However, there is now a strong possibility that the Spanish winger could join one of their direct rivals instead during the summer transfer window.

Williams has established himself as one of the most exciting wide players in world football in recent seasons. His outstanding performances at Euro 2024 further enhanced his reputation and prompted serious interest from top European clubs, including Arsenal.

Long-term Deal but Uncertain Future

The Spaniard was also heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, with both clubs competing for his signature. Despite that interest, he opted to remain at Athletic Club and committed his future by signing a long-term contract that runs until the summer of 2035.

While that agreement provides his current club with security, it does not entirely rule out a transfer. There remains a belief that he could still move on, particularly if a suitable offer is presented and the player expresses a desire for a new challenge.

Manchester United Enters the Race

Arsenal would ideally like to position itself as his next destination, but they are now facing serious competition. As reported by Football365, Manchester United have intensified their efforts and are actively working towards securing his signature.

The report suggests that discussions have already taken place, and the player has shown a willingness to consider a move to Old Trafford. This development represents a setback for Arsenal and other interested clubs, including Liverpool.

United’s potential return to the Champions League could strengthen their position in negotiations, allowing them to attract high-profile signings. Williams is now viewed as one of the players who could play a key role in their plans, leaving Arsenal with a significant challenge if they are to win the race for his signature.