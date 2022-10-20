Arsenal’s long-term target is now eyeing a move to Liverpool

Arsenal has had a long-term interest in Wilfried Zaha and the winger remains linked with an eventual transfer to the Emirates.

The Ivorian plays for Crystal Palace now and they are keen to make him stay with them in the long term.

However, his contract runs out soon and he wants to play for a big club again after an earlier spell at Manchester United.

Unai Emery wanted him at Arsenal in 2019, but the Gunners signed the inferior Nicolas Pepe instead.

Zaha continues to do well at Palace and he can deliver if he moves to the Emirates, but he now wants to join another EPL club.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the winger is interested in a move to Liverpool and how the Reds play has impressed him.

He will jump at the chance to become one of their players if they make a move for him soon enough.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zaha is very experienced and he could add value to the current Arsenal team if he moves there.

However, Mikel Arteta must see him as a player that suits his system and will deliver for the team before we can sign him.

If that is not the case, then he is free to join Liverpool and we will not miss out on him.

