Arsenal’s long-term target now wants summer move to the Premier League

Arsenal are one of the clubs that have been monitoring Karim Adeyemi, and the Gunners are keen to bring him to the Emirates this summer.

Adeyemi has been in fine form at Borussia Dortmund, consistently delivering impressive performances whenever he plays. The German international has attracted interest from several clubs over the years, although most of those approaches have come from teams outside the Premier League.

The attacker has long been eager to test himself in England, which is one of the reasons he has turned down previous opportunities to leave Dortmund. However, he now appears ready to take the next step in his career, with a potential move to the Premier League increasingly viewed as realistic.

Dortmund stance and Arsenal interest

Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly prepared to sanction his departure for the right price, and The Athletic claims that Adeyemi is keen on a move to the Premier League.

The forward has been in excellent form for some time, with his pace, dribbling ability and attacking versatility making him one of the most exciting players to watch in European football.

Arsenal view him as a player who could add directness and depth to their attacking options, particularly given the demands of competing across multiple competitions.

Transfer race expected to intensify

This latest development could encourage Arsenal to renew their interest and step up their pursuit of the Dortmund star.

However, they are unlikely to be alone in the race, with several clubs expected to compete for his signature during the transfer window. Dortmund’s willingness to sell, combined with Adeyemi’s openness to a move, could set the stage for a competitive battle for one of Europe’s most dynamic attacking talents as the summer window progresses.

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