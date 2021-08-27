Arsenal’s long-term target will renew his deal at current club

Arsenal has been handed a transfer blow in their bid to add Ousmane Dembele to their squad in this transfer window.

The Gunners have been pursuing a move for him for over a year now as he has entered the last year of his current deal at Barcelona.

The Frenchman has been reluctant to extend his current contract with the Spanish side and it appeared as though he would leave the club for a new one.

Todofichajes, however, reports that he has had a change of heart and will stay at Barca now.

The often-injured Frenchman who is currently out of action with another injury had been looking to leave.

But the report says he hasn’t got a new club that will pay him what he currently makes at Barca.

Clubs are being put off by his injury problems and he is now looking to stay at that Spanish club.

Arsenal had hoped to add him to their squad and they will probably need a new winger if they finally cut ties with Willian.

But it remains unclear if they can pay him the 13m euros net per season that he currently makes at Barca, with the Blaugrana prepared to even increase it in their new contract offering.