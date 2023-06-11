Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy will join Lionesses for pre Women’s World Cup friendly

Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy will join Lionesses for pre Women’s World Cup Portugal friendly by Michelle

The Lionesses are the reigning European champions and will face World Cup debutantes Portugal on 1st July in Milton Keynes, in their final home fixture before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The friendly will take place only four days prior to the Lionesses embarking on their journey to Australia and New Zealand to take part in the tournament.

England then face Canada in a behind closed doors friendly on 14th July before their opening Group D match against Haiti on 22nd July 2023. The World Cup tournament runs from 20th July to 20th August 2023.

The Lionesses are without their captain Arsenal’s Leah Williamson, after she suffered an ACL injury in March this year. Also Beth Mead, who had been hopeful of getting fit in time for the World Cup, after she suffered an ACL injury in November 2022, is not included in Wiegman’s England squad. In fact, Lotte Wubben-Moy will be the only Arsenal player who will be joining the Lionesses for the World Cup.

England’s friendly against Portugal will be their first since the Lionesses beat them 1-0 back in 2019.

“I am really pleased to have a competitive game for our last home fixture,” said Wiegman (BBC).

The Lionesses played 2 matches in April. They beat Brazil to win the Finalissima 2023 at a packed Wembley Stadium, before going on to lose 2-0 to Australia.

“We had two big games in April against Brazil and Australia where we learned so much. This will be another challenging match against a team that have performed well.” said Wiegman.

The friendly will take place at Stadium MK on 1st July, kick-off 15:15 UK. See full event details here.

Are you planning to visit Stadium MK for the match? This will be a big World Cup send-off for the Lionesses! Go England!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….