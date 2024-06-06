Arsenal’s Maanum scores for Norway Women, on her 1st international match following her collapse

Months after collapsing on the pitch during Arsenal’s Women’s Continental Cup final victory over Chelsea, Frida Maanum finally played her first minutes for Norway since that incident.

At Arsenal, head coach Jonas Eidevall had eased her return to the club following the incident.

The chronicle of Frida Maanum’s collapse and Arsenal Women’s victory.

But Norway, which normally relies on her, has not been quick to throw her in the deep end once more. On Friday, in her first international fixture (after the incident), she sat out their match against Italy.

And, after watching from the bench as Norway Women’s team drew 0-0 with Italy in a Euro qualifying match on Friday, she was eager to return to the pitch and help her country qualify for next year’s Euros.

Needing a win, Norway manager Gemma Grainger couldn’t keep her on the bench for long. Despite not starting the Arsenal playmaker on Tuesday, Grainger introduced her in the 63rd minute, which I’m sure she didn’t regret. In truth, Italy was on track to win 1-0, but the Maanum introduction cost them the victory, as our Gunner scored, with nine minutes remaining, to salvage a draw for Norway. That tie portrays Maanum as a hero because her Norway team is second in Group 1, despite having the same points as Italy (5), but they are ahead of them due to a higher goal difference.

Of course, being back on the pitch representing her national team after her injury was a blessing, and the 24-year-old highlighted how great it felt to be back.

Maanum said: “It was great. It was such a relief and you saw that in my reaction as well. It means a lot, especially after such a tough/challenging period. Coming in and being able to help the team is something I’ve thought about a lot and was looking forward to.”

Hopefully, Arsenal’s Norwegian midfielder can regain her confidence and fitness to have a significant impact on Arsenal and Norway.

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….