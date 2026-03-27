Arsenal’s main obstacle in their bid to sign Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal are reportedly keen to add Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to their squad at the end of the season, as the Georgian star continues to shine for PSG.

The Ligue 1 side remains one of the strongest clubs in the world, and Kvaratskhelia has been a standout performer, particularly in European matches. While PSG regard him as one of their most important players, Arsenal have included him among several high-profile targets they hope to bring to the Emirates.

With Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli potentially leaving Arsenal at the end of the term, opportunities will arise for a top-class attacker to join the squad. Few players match the level required, but Kvaratskhelia is seen as a player who could significantly upgrade Arsenal’s options in attack.

Arsenal’s Pursuit and Challenges

The Gunners are understood to be closely monitoring Kvaratskhelia’s performances and are reportedly keen to push for a move if circumstances allow. His entourage appears open to discussions, suggesting that a transfer could be possible if the conditions are right.

However, according to Standard Sports, the main obstacle to a potential move is PSG’s stance. The Ligue 1 giants have made it clear that he is not for sale and, at present, have not indicated any willingness to allow him to leave the club this summer.

Implications for the Emirates

This creates a significant hurdle for Arsenal, as the club would struggle to secure the Georgian star without PSG’s cooperation. While the Gunners remain committed to strengthening their squad, the lack of flexibility from the French side means any transfer negotiations could be complicated.

Unless PSG change their position, Arsenal may have to explore alternative options or wait for a future window to pursue Kvaratskhelia. In the meantime, the club will continue to evaluate their attacking options and prepare for the departures of key players, ensuring that the squad remains competitive across all competitions.