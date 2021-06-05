Arsenal’s main piece of business demanded ‘right now’

Noel Whelan has stated that Arsenal have to prioritise the extended signing of midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.
The 21 year-old took his opportunity this season with both hands, making his first Premier League start against Chelsea on Boxing Day and never looking back.
ESR swiftly became an integral first-team player with a string of consistent performances, and he simply has to part of the core that we build the team around moving forwards.
With that in mind, the club has to be looking into tying him down to a new deal, with his current terms having just two years remaining, and with his salary certainly not matching his current standing within the playing squad.
“This is probably one of the biggest signings Arsenal need to make right now. He was a standout,” Whelan told the Football Insider.
“If Arsenal allow him to leave, there will be massive uproar. People will be asking for Arteta’s head.
“Arteta will realise with all the experience they had in midfield and the big money they spent. It was never the big players that shone. It was the young players, Saka, Smith Rowe. They were the driving force for Arsenal last season.
“To get him tied down is as big as anything. There’s no way they can allow him to leave. That young man’s in a very strong position to negotiate for his contract. I do not think that they will allow that to happen.
“If that happened, there would be absolute uproar at Arsenal. This is a massive contract.”
Smith Rowe’s future is something we definitely shouldn’t be dragging our feet over, but with two years on his current deal it doesn’t necessarily need to be a priority.
We have holes in our current squad which do need addressing before the new season, in central midfield and at full-back, but ESR’s new deal should definitely be cleared up also.
Could ESR have any thoughts about leaving the Emirates?
Patrick
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
These young players will leave because of novices in AFC management
I wonder what causes these delays and complacence in adressing these performing players. Fast in affording huge contracts for substitutes from other clubs.
Smith should stay
Where did the idea come from that he would leave?
He’s a regular starter and now Buendia has gone to Villa why would he feel threatened?
And……he signed a new contract last year.
Declan
I think the silly season is in full flow
According to Transfermarkt he’s on contract until 2023 with a salary of £20k pw with Saka on £33k pw. I can see where NW is coming from if you consider we’re paying Willian £192k pw and he got a signing on fee of £14m!!!
Arsenal’s wage structure is abysmal when you look at how many players are on £100k per week or more, compared to other EPL clubs.
Btw, Mason Mount is on £85,000 pw!!
However can the poor starving young man manage on a measly £12000 a day!