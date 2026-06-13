Arsenal’s main rival for signature of Morgan Rogers revealed

Morgan Rogers would love to join Arsenal, but the Gunners are just one of two clubs he is keen to move to, with Football Transfers claiming he is also open to the idea of playing for Bayern Munich.
This could be the summer that Rogers finally leaves Aston Villa after helping the club win the Europa League, despite the Villans remaining determined to retain one of their most influential players. Villa are understood to value the attacker highly and are unlikely to sanction a departure without a significant offer.
Since arriving at Villa Park, Rogers has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout performers. His consistency, versatility and ability to impact matches have seen him develop into a key figure for both club and country.
Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the running
Rogers is regarded as a dangerous attacker capable of operating in several positions across the front line. Arsenal believe his qualities could strengthen their squad significantly, particularly as they continue to seek improvements in attacking areas ahead of the new campaign.
The report suggests that Rogers is attracted by the prospect of moving to the Emirates, where he would have the opportunity to compete for major honours alongside a talented group of players. A transfer to north London could also provide him with the platform to continue his development at the highest level.
However, Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit. Bayern Munich are also considered an appealing destination for the England international, and he is reportedly open to the possibility of joining the German champions if they can reach an agreement with Aston Villa.
World Cup focus amid transfer uncertainty
Rogers is currently preparing for the World Cup with England, and his immediate priority remains producing strong performances during the tournament. Nevertheless, uncertainty surrounding his club future continues to generate speculation.
The Bavarians have targeted Premier League talent in recent transfer windows and continue to monitor several players from England’s top flight. As a result, there is a realistic possibility that Bayern could attempt to beat Arsenal to Rogers’ signature should they intensify their interest in the coming weeks.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
If this rumour has legs, then the fact that he’ll be around Rice, Saka, Eze, Nketiah and Manduka will surely be a positive?
Joining the English PL Champions, CL and Carabo cup finalists, playing for the Pride of London in front of nearly 60,000 passionate Gooners must be a dream for any English player – let’s make it happen!!
Ken1945,
Just two questions to you’re goodself, firstly why have you mentioned Nketiah in you’re post.
And two, why do you always refer to Madueke as Manduka. I’ve seen you call him this on a few occasions now.
I think he meant Dowman 🤣 and we will have to wait til after the WC, to see if it will happen. 🤞👍
He would cost an English transfer record if he was to go ,would he be happy to be behind Eze and Odegaard?
Would be dream signing for me at least ,and way ahead of the 2 sub par players I mentioned.
8 players signed last season ,surely there can’t be many incoming this season .
Dan Kit,
You say there can’t be many incoming this season, well that will depend on how many outgoings I would imagine. 👍
I am certain there are at least 8 players Arsenal want out and I see at least 5 coming in, if we can get buyers for all 8. 7 now Kiwior has gone.
We need something to happen up front, we are not scoring enough or creating enough goals. Jesus and Martinelli have been passengers this last season. Haverz and Madueke are not scoring what they should and Eze has blown warm and cold.
Rogers is a good player for the wide but I think Tzolis and Yildiz will be ahead of him in Arsenal preference and I think correctly so. Martinelli should replace Saka on the right and Madueke to deputise him. Last season Arteta gave Martinelli a rare opportunity of starting on the right against Man City, we hammered them 5-1, but Saka’s 14 appearances against Man City only produced 1 winning and 3 draws. Also almost the same result against Liverpool. I dont trust him on big games.