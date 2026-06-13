Arsenal’s main rival for signature of Morgan Rogers revealed

Morgan Rogers would love to join Arsenal, but the Gunners are just one of two clubs he is keen to move to, with Football Transfers claiming he is also open to the idea of playing for Bayern Munich.

This could be the summer that Rogers finally leaves Aston Villa after helping the club win the Europa League, despite the Villans remaining determined to retain one of their most influential players. Villa are understood to value the attacker highly and are unlikely to sanction a departure without a significant offer.

Since arriving at Villa Park, Rogers has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout performers. His consistency, versatility and ability to impact matches have seen him develop into a key figure for both club and country.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the running

Rogers is regarded as a dangerous attacker capable of operating in several positions across the front line. Arsenal believe his qualities could strengthen their squad significantly, particularly as they continue to seek improvements in attacking areas ahead of the new campaign.

The report suggests that Rogers is attracted by the prospect of moving to the Emirates, where he would have the opportunity to compete for major honours alongside a talented group of players. A transfer to north London could also provide him with the platform to continue his development at the highest level.

However, Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit. Bayern Munich are also considered an appealing destination for the England international, and he is reportedly open to the possibility of joining the German champions if they can reach an agreement with Aston Villa.

World Cup focus amid transfer uncertainty

Rogers is currently preparing for the World Cup with England, and his immediate priority remains producing strong performances during the tournament. Nevertheless, uncertainty surrounding his club future continues to generate speculation.

The Bavarians have targeted Premier League talent in recent transfer windows and continue to monitor several players from England’s top flight. As a result, there is a realistic possibility that Bayern could attempt to beat Arsenal to Rogers’ signature should they intensify their interest in the coming weeks.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…