Arsenal’s major concern about Serie A striker revealed

Arsenal have long been linked with Dusan Vlahovic, dating back to his time at Fiorentina before he secured a move to Juventus in 2022. Their interest in the Serbian forward has not faded, and as they continue to seek reinforcements in attack, he has once again emerged as a potential option.

The Gunners are reportedly struggling to make progress in negotiations for Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Sesko, two of their other striking targets. In contrast, Vlahovic may now represent a more financially viable alternative. With only one year remaining on his current contract, his transfer fee is expected to be significantly lower than that of the other two. Juventus are also eager to offload him to avoid the risk of losing him for free in 2026.

Financially Appealing but Not Without Risk

From a cost perspective, Vlahovic could be a sensible solution. Arsenal aims to strike a balance between prudent spending and securing the necessary quality to compete at the top level. Given the striker’s pedigree and past performances, a move for Vlahovic might appear attractive, especially if the club are aiming to avoid an inflated fee.

However, the situation is not without its complications. Despite his talent, Vlahovic has suffered from a series of injury setbacks in recent seasons. These fitness concerns have led to significant absences during his time at Juventus, raising questions about his long-term reliability. Arsenal, as a result, have not advanced its interest in recent weeks, and there appears to be a clear reason behind their hesitation.

Injury Concerns Undermine Arsenal’s Interest

As reported by Talk Sport, Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Arsenal have concerns over a recurring groin issue that continues to trouble the striker. This persistent injury has been a source of frustration for both the player and Juventus, and it is reportedly one of the reasons the Gunners have cooled their pursuit.

Such concerns are understandable. Arsenal need a forward who can make an immediate and sustained impact, not one whose availability might be limited by ongoing fitness problems. While Vlahovic remains a talented and experienced option, the risk associated with his injury history could outweigh the potential benefits of a cut-price transfer.

