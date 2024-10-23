Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey withdraws from training on duty with Spain Women

Should we be concerned about Mariona Caldentey’s fitness given the recent news from the Spanish women’s national team camp? After guiding Arsenal Women to a 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, and scoring one of the goals, Mariona quickly joined the Spain national women’s team. Spain have friendly matches against Canada on October 25th and Italy on October 29th.

Well, as much as we were expecting the ex-Barcelona Femeni star to impress this international break, she may not have that chance. Teledeporte revealed that she withdrew from Spain’s first training session on Tuesday, presumably as a precaution.

Given that these are just friendlies, the Spain women’s technical bench does not need to take the risk of playing her. Undoubtedly, they can afford to give her a break.

Translation:

With only 20 of the 23 players and Mariona’s withdrawal from training

This is how the Spanish team has started its concentration for the friendlies against Canada and Italy

Con solo 20 de las 23 jugadoras y la retirada del entrenamiento de Mariona Así ha empezado la selección española su concentración para los amistosos contra Canadá e Italia Informa @roberquintana10 desde Las Rozashttps://t.co/evS3j0wql3 pic.twitter.com/GNFfklMsAu — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) October 21, 2024

Mariona has been all action for Arsenal Women, with eyes on her to produce magical moments. After a season in which she scored 24 goals and provided 20 assists in 50 games, our dependence on her is understandable. She’s a proven winner, and that can be so if handled with care.

Watching Mariona shine on international duty was something to look forward to this international break, but now I don’t mind her being overlooked.

Following the break, we need her to be fully recovered for our Gunner women’s match against Manchester United at the Leigh Sports Village. Given the impressive performance of United women this season, Arsenal women must be at their strongest for that fixture.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

