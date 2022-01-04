Arsenal’s match against Liverpool risks being called off for covid-19 reasons

Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool this week could be postponed because of a covid outbreak in the Reds’ camp.

Liverpool was without their manager, Jurgen Klopp and some key players for their last match against Chelsea.

Klopp, Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino are expected to miss the match against the Gunners if it goes ahead.

But they have also lost Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah who are now with their countries for the AFCON.

These further absentees have left Liverpool short of options to field in the game, and The Daily Mail says the game could be called off.

The competition is governed by the EFL and their rules state a club needs to have 13 players and a goalkeeper to fulfil their fixture.

It remains unclear if the Reds would meet those criteria, but the game risks being called off as things stand.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most clubs already have too many fixtures that have been postponed because of the recent increase in covid cases.

We need to get these Carabao Cup games played and sorted out as soon as possible.

The FA Cup will soon start for the top clubs and it would add more fixtures to an already congested calendar.

Arsenal will feel they have the upper hand for this fixture and would hope the match isn’t called off.