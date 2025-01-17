Arsenal’s match against Nottingham Forest is set to be moved by a day

Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest next month is set to be rescheduled by a day to accommodate Forest’s busy fixture schedule. The Gunners, currently in the race for the Premier League title, will look to complete a double over Forest, having already triumphed in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Nottingham Forest has been one of the surprise packages of the campaign, emerging as a strong contender in the title race alongside teams like Arsenal and Liverpool. Their performances have demonstrated resilience and quality, making them one of the toughest teams to break down in the league. Arsenal will need to be at their best to secure a victory in this pivotal encounter.

The Daily Mail reports that Forest’s schedule is the reason for the adjustment. The Midlands club is slated to face Newcastle United on the 23rd of February, and under the current arrangement, they would then take on Arsenal just 48 hours later. To prevent Forest from playing two crucial matches in such quick succession, the Premier League has decided to move the Arsenal game by one day.

While the slight change in schedule is intended to ensure fairness and competitiveness, it will not lessen the importance of the game for either side. Arsenal remains firmly in the hunt for the title and must approach this game with the determination to secure all three points. Similarly, Forest, having proven their credentials this season, will see the match as another opportunity to strengthen their own title challenge.

Regardless of the timing, Arsenal knows the stakes are high. If the Gunners aim to become English champions, they must be prepared to overcome any challenge, including the threat posed by a resurgent Nottingham Forest.