Arsenal’s match could influence VAR decisions as players become fed up

The Premier League could ditch VAR after more controversies yesterday, one of which was in Arsenal’s game against Tottenham.

The Gunners beat their neighbours 3-1, but a key moment in the game was the sending off of Emerson Royal.

The Brazilian had hacked down Gabriel Martinelli and some felt a yellow card would have sufficed.

The referee sent him off and Spurs have argued that it changed the complexion of the fixture.

VAR has come under renewed criticism because of the decision.

Another controversial decision on the same day came at the game between Fulham and Newcastle, where Nathaniel Chalobah was sent off for what his manager believes should not have been a red card.

The Daily Mail reports Premier League stars, and some managers are calling for the technology to be ditched.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has also been at the receiving end of inconsistent VAR decisions since they introduced the technology to the game.

It was our lucky day, but it doesn’t mean we would not ask for a change in how it works.

Every PL team has suffered from it. The operators must do better to ease our collective frustrations.

If that cannot happen, we need to ditch it and return to how we played football before its introduction to the game.