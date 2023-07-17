Arsenal’s Matilda Caitlin Foord saving goals for the FIFA Women’s World Cup by Michelle

The thought is that if Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr are on the pitch, the Matildas are guaranteed goals. However, that plan was thwarted on Friday when Australia faced France. Even with Sam and Caitlin on the pitch, the Matildas failed to get a sniff of goal; it was only after the two were subbed off that they got a goal from 20-year-old Mary Fowler. Fowler’s goal in the 66th minute won them the game.

After the game, Foord was asked if there needed to be concern about their attack considering they struggled to deliver against France. The Gunner claimed there’s nothing to worry about with their attacking play going to the World Cup, saying:

“Maybe we’re just saving them; hopefully that’s the case.

Matildas boss Tony Gustavsson also insinuated that they’re not planning to depend on one player for goals, saying:

“When Mary scores, you see Sam and Caitlin are the first ones screaming the loudest—like how they are happy for each other no matter who’s on the bench or on the field.

“That community and that chemistry, how they play for each other and support each other, is amazing.”

Fowler, happy about helping her team win in front of 50629 fans at Marvel Stadium, had this to say:

“It just goes to show the kind of squad we have,

“Everyone just wants the best for each other, and you feel so supported when you go out there, even when you have people like Sam on the bench.

“It feels great to be able to help the team in that way and for all of us to still feel so confident even when big players are off the field.”

Gooners will be hoping for the Matildas to shine as two of their own, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley, will be in the mix. Australia’s first game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is against Katie McCabe’s Ireland this coming Thursday 20th July, at a sold-out Stadium Australia in Sydney.

How will you be watching the Women’s World Cup? At home? At work? On catch-up after work? Or are you lucky enough to be heading to Australia / New Zealand?