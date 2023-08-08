Arsenal’s Matilda’s Catley & Foord face Les Bleus in Women’s World Cup Quarter Finals by Michelle

FiFA Women’s World Cup 2023 co-hosts Australia, with a FIFA ranking of 10th, will face 5th ranked France in the quarter-finals. But the main question is: Can the Aussie’s progress further than the quarter-finals, for the first time in their history, down to their belief and with the Australian continent behind them 100% as their 12th player? Home turf under your boots is a mighty thing! Just look at our Lionesses on home-turf when they won Euro 2022 last summer..

Australia (The Matilda’s) World Cup History:

1991 Did not qualify

1995 12th in the group stages

1999 11th in the group stages

2003 12th in the group stages

2007 / 2011 / 2015 – Reached the quarter-finals

2019 Round of 16

2023 The Matilda’s finished top of Group B, with Katie McCabe‘s Ireland and Cloe Lacasse‘s Canada being forced out of the tournament at the group stage. The Matilda’s laid on a strong performance against Kathrine Kuhl‘s Denmark on Monday 7th August in the Round of 16, beating the Dane’s 2-0 to progress to the quarter-finals, with Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord scoring the opening goal of the match, which her Arsenal teammate Steph Catley captained.

France (Les Bleus) World Cup History:

1991 / 1995 / 1999 Did not qualify

2003 Did not progress from the group stage

2007 Did not qualify

2011 4th place in the tournament

2015 / 2019 Progressed to the quarter finals

2023 France finished top of Group F, and reached the quarter-finals after a dominant 4-0 win over Morocco. Les Bleus are looking sharp and together, after a faltering start to the tournament.

The Matilda’s most recently beat Les Bleus 1-0 on home soil, on 14th July 2023, during the final pre-Women’s World Cup game against France at Marvel Stadium Melbourne. Is that an omen?

Do you think Arsenal’s Australian duo can help Australia to reach the Women’s World Cup semi-finals, for the first time in their history?

C’mon Catley! C’mon Foord! You can do it!!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

