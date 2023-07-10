Arsenal’s Matt Turner is the hero and captain as the USA reaches Gold Cup semi-final

The US Mens team had a difficult encounter in the Gold Cup yesterday when they were given a tough ride by their neighbours Canada. The USA had beaten their opponents 2-0 just a few weeks ago in the CONCACAF Nations League final, but this squad was completely different for this game as most of the overseas players had returned to their clubs. In fact the Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner was the only survivor from that Final and was named captain for this quarter-final.

Turner is a bit of a penalty specialist and having saved two spot-kicks in the Notions Cup semi-final and Final, he was yet again put under immense pressure after last night’s game ended as a 2-2 draw after extra time. There were no goals all through the game, then the Stars and Stripes appeared to have the upper hand after Brandon Vazquez scored in the 88th minute, but in the 93rd minute, referee Marco Ortiz awarded a penalty for a handball by Miles Robinson inside the box.

Steven Vitoria calmly converted the penalty, leveling the score and forcing an additional thirty minutes of play, with the momentum now favoring Canada. The tension reached its peak when Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 109th minute, putting John Herdman’s team in the lead. However, with just six minutes remaining in extra time, Scott Kennedy unintentionally scored an own goal, bringing the scoreline back to a deadlock.

The outcome of the match would be decided by a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, placing immense pressure on both goalkeepers. Ultimately, it was Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper, Turner, who proved to be the most reliable, denying two penalty attempts and securing victory for his country as they advanced to the last four of the tournament.

SHOW STOPPER!!! Making two crucial saves in a penalty shoot-out, @headdturnerr is your @budlight Man of the Match 👏 pic.twitter.com/F8QkT2Sotg — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) July 10, 2023

Turner said after the game: “A lot of the penalties that I had seen on my sheets or in my preparation, most of those guys were off the pitch by the time the pens were there. I just trusted my instincts, really, and typically when I do that, I find myself having a lot more success.”

The USMNT will now face Panama in the semi finals as they look to book a place in the showpiece Final. On the other side of the draw, either Mexico or Jamaica will await the winner.

Good luck Matt, keep up the good work, we are going to need you in top form for Arsenal’s cup games this coming season….

