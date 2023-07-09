Arsenal’s Mead, Williamson & Miedema miss Women’s World Cup but enjoyed Wimbledon! by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Vivianne Miedema all suffered season-ending ACL ruptures during Arsenal’s 2022-23 footballing season. As such, all of these star international players will miss the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 as they continue their rehabilitation.

The Lionesses will sorely miss their captain Leah Williamson and Beth Mead – who won the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament when England Women won Euro 2022. Vivianne Miedema will equally be missed by the Netherlands – Viv being the Netherlands all-time top goalscorer.

The girls were spotted enjoying themselves this weekend at Wimbledon Tennis Championships and they were mixing with Tennis Royalty when they met Billie Jean King on centre court!

Billie Jean King is an American former world No. 1 tennis player. King won 39 major titles: 12 in singles, 16 in women’s doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles. She was a member of the victorious United States team in seven Federation Cups and nine Wightman Cups. Widely regarded by many as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, King is an advocate of gender equality and has long been a pioneer for equality and social justice.

Beth, Leah & Viv are all open advocates of the same principles, as well as LGBTQ+ inclusion. We wish these football sporting icons a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing them back on the pitch for Arsenal at varying stages through next season.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

