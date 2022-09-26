Arsenal’s mentality questioned by former Premier League winner

Former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has claimed that Arsenal lack the ‘squad and character’ to mount a serious title challenge this season.

The right-back won the Premier League with Chelsea back in 2004, before leaving for Portsmouth and then Liverpool before ending his career with Stoke City.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Johnson has questioned whether Arsenal has what it takes to go all the way this season, after a bright start which has seen them claim top spot in recent weeks.

“They’ve started very strong and I think they surprised most people the way they’ve come out the blocks,” Johnson said. “I don’t think they’ll have the squad or the character to sustain a proper title challenge until the end. I think they will for a while, but it’s so tough to do that across a whole season.

“I expect them to be there or thereabouts but I think they will fade away. I’d just put that down to having a slightly lighter squad, but if they strengthen and get a couple of people in they might have the legs to take it to the end.”

Johnson sounds as though he is worried that we could well mount a challenge, something that he is reluctant to admit, which is why he backtracks a little at the end.

I know we are all trying our hardest not to get ahead of ourselves, but it has to be said that we are looking really good so far, and have to be the main rivals to Manchester City at present. Whether we can push them all the way remains to be seen of course, but no other team has shown that they are here to be counted in the race for the title, while we have already made a statement by topping the table at this point in the term.

While our squad is young, a number of our players have already shown experience beyond their years, and they all appear to have a hunger that could see us go far.

If we could take second in the division if it was offered right now, would you take it?

Patrick

————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids