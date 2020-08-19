Arsenal’s Mertesacker warns Liverpool target off of Anfield move

Per Mertesacker warns Thiago Alcantara that he will not be a regular starter should he join Liverpool this summer, before praising his ability to be a hit in England.

If I didn’t know any better, I’d think that Per was trying to tell the Brazilian to come to Arsenal instead, and with any luck the midfielder will hear our former club captain’s call.

Thiago is into the final 12 months of his playing contract, but will be keen to end the season as Champions League winners before deciding on his future, with today’s semi-final against Lyon before a possible final against another French side in Paris Saint-Germain.

Mertesacker has warned Thiago that he shouldn’t expect to walk into first-team of Liverpool, before claiming he would be a hit in England’s top tier.

“I can already imagine the transfer, but the midfield axis of Liverpool is set up,” Mertesacker told Goal and SPOX. “Getting in there is very ambitious, but he’s a top footballer who can play anywhere.

“He wouldn’t have any problems with the style of play in England either because he’s a footballer who has been coached well.

“He has to adapt and sometimes do a 40-metre sprint to hit a central defender, but he can. He has to decide for himself, as it may well be that he won’t play a major role in the first games in Liverpool. There are still a few players ahead of him because of their achievements over the past two years.”

Arsenal are currently in need of reinforcements in midfield, and Thiago would be a huge boost to our options, but I would imagine that going from prospectively playing in the Champions League final, to playing in the Europa League may well be a bit of a reach.

Is Per trying to disrupt Liverpool’s bid to sign the Bayern star?

Patrick