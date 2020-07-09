Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil sets sight on move

Mesut Ozil has supposedly set his sights on a move to either Turkey or the MLS for when his Arsenal contract ends next summer.

The German midfielder has fallen out of favour since the Coronavirus pandemic hit, and is yet to feature at all since the break.

Despite his seemingly unimportant role in recent weeks, Ozil is believed to be keen to see out his contract, but is already eyeing his next move, supposedly telling team-mates his next club will be in America or Turkey.

The Sun claims he will enter into talks with potential suitors in January, but would not consider a return to his homeland after his controversial end to his international playing career.

More recently Martin Keown claimed he would not be surprised if Arsenal were to pay the playmaker out of his current deal, with a view to protecting the younger players in the squad, but while his recent exclusion has been blamed on a back problem, manager Mikel Arteta initially claimed that Ozil’s absence was tactical.

Fans remain split on Ozil however, with many aggrieved by the wage that he is still able to pocket, thoughts which will definitely not have changed with him cashing in whilst not being part of the current plans.

There was also the controversy surrounding his decision to initially snub the players decision to accept a pay-cut following the Coronavirus pandemic, which certainly didn’t win fans over.

Will Mikel Arteta include Ozil in his plans for the new season? Is there a chance that he could still leave this summer?

Patrick