Arsenal’s midfield dilemma – Should Smith-Rowe or Rice be tried in the Xhaka role?

This summer, Arsenal’s midfield underwent a transformation with Granit Xhaka’s departure and the arrivals of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Mikel Arteta had a vision for his midfield, but early performances have brought both signs of promise and also raises questions about who Arteta should be using to maximise the potential of his midfield trio.

In the first two league games of the season, Odegaard, Rice, and Havertz have been the trio Arteta has trusted for his midfield.

Many have been impressed by Rice and Odegaard’s performances. But there are a lot of questions about Havertz’s suitability for Arsenal’s midfield.

Arteta’s plan had Rice operating as a No. 6, contributing defensively and in attack, while Martin Odegaard retained his No. 8 role, orchestrating play, with Havertz occupying the further forward position that Xhaka filled last season. However, Havertz has struggled to find his place in this setup, leaving doubts about his fitness for Xhaka’s role.

This raises the question: Could Emile Smith-Rowe fill the gap?

After an impressive summer, including England’s U-21 Euro win, Smith-Rowe returned to Arsenal with energy. His synergy along with Gabriel Martinelli’s attacking prowess could inject life into Arsenal’s forward play, fitting Arteta’s style of quick, pressing football.

As Darren Bent said about Smith-Rowe on TalkSport: “I think there’s something going on there,

“I don’t know; I thought he’d certainly get given an opportunity, but he hasn’t.

“Kai Havertz; it’s almost like Mikel Arteta is trying his hardest to get him into this Arsenal side.”

Meanwhile, Havertz’s position is under scrutiny. With Thomas Partey’s return to form, suggestions about his return to deployment as a No. 6 have emerged. This could allow Rice to move to the attacking midfielder role. The potential trio of Odegaard, Rice, and Partey garners excitement, as experts believe it could elevate Arsenal’s performance significantly.

Bent advocates for a reshuffle to unlock Arsenal’s potential. He proposes Partey, Rice, and Odegaard as a formidable midfield trio. This sentiment resonates with fans eager to see Arteta’s vision come to life.

Bent remarked: “Partey, Rice, Odegaard. The midfield three is where the foundation is. That three, there is one of the best midfield threes in the Premier League. That’s without question.”

As the Premier League season progresses, Arteta faces the challenge of selecting the best midfield configuration. The revamped midfield offers diverse choices, but the key is maximizing their potential so that punters betting online can be more confident in choosing Arsenal to win the big games comfortably.

Whether Smith-Rowe challenges Havertz or Rice or evolves into a new role, Arteta’s decision will shape Arsenal’s journey in the league. The allure of a midfield trio – Partey, Rice, and Odegaard – holds the promise of a new era of Arsenal’s success.

Is it time Arteta ruthlessly dropped Havertz and unleashed a midfield that could “rule” the Premier League?