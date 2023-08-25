Arsenal’s midfield dilemma – Should Smith-Rowe or Rice be tried in the Xhaka role?

This summer, Arsenal’s midfield underwent a transformation with Granit Xhaka’s departure and the arrivals of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Mikel Arteta had a vision for his midfield, but early performances have brought both signs of promise and also raises questions about who Arteta should be using to maximise the potential of his midfield trio.
In the first two league games of the season, Odegaard, Rice, and Havertz have been the trio Arteta has trusted for his midfield.
Many have been impressed by Rice and Odegaard’s performances. But there are a lot of questions about Havertz’s suitability for Arsenal’s midfield.
Arteta’s plan had Rice operating as a No. 6, contributing defensively and in attack, while Martin Odegaard retained his No. 8 role, orchestrating play, with Havertz occupying the further forward position that Xhaka filled last season. However, Havertz has struggled to find his place in this setup, leaving doubts about his fitness for Xhaka’s role.
This raises the question: Could Emile Smith-Rowe fill the gap?
After an impressive summer, including England’s U-21 Euro win, Smith-Rowe returned to Arsenal with energy. His synergy along with Gabriel Martinelli’s attacking prowess could inject life into Arsenal’s forward play, fitting Arteta’s style of quick, pressing football.
As Darren Bent said about Smith-Rowe on TalkSport: “I think there’s something going on there,
“I don’t know; I thought he’d certainly get given an opportunity, but he hasn’t.
“Kai Havertz; it’s almost like Mikel Arteta is trying his hardest to get him into this Arsenal side.”
Meanwhile, Havertz’s position is under scrutiny. With Thomas Partey’s return to form, suggestions about his return to deployment as a No. 6 have emerged. This could allow Rice to move to the attacking midfielder role. The potential trio of Odegaard, Rice, and Partey garners excitement, as experts believe it could elevate Arsenal’s performance significantly.
Bent advocates for a reshuffle to unlock Arsenal’s potential. He proposes Partey, Rice, and Odegaard as a formidable midfield trio. This sentiment resonates with fans eager to see Arteta’s vision come to life.
Bent remarked: “Partey, Rice, Odegaard. The midfield three is where the foundation is. That three, there is one of the best midfield threes in the Premier League. That’s without question.”
As the Premier League season progresses, Arteta faces the challenge of selecting the best midfield configuration. The revamped midfield offers diverse choices, but the key is maximizing their potential so that punters betting online can be more confident in choosing Arsenal to win the big games comfortably.
Whether Smith-Rowe challenges Havertz or Rice or evolves into a new role, Arteta’s decision will shape Arsenal’s journey in the league. The allure of a midfield trio – Partey, Rice, and Odegaard – holds the promise of a new era of Arsenal’s success.
Is it time Arteta ruthlessly dropped Havertz and unleashed a midfield that could “rule” the Premier League?
Declan Rice primary responsibilities should be in the defense, providing that protective cover for our defenders.
Smith Rowe should be task with this roll but needs to start deeper, similar to Bellingham.
If we play against teams who park the bus at the Emirates, we could assign Smith-Rowe or Trossard in the left-AM position. I’d prefer Trossard though, because he has a lower center of gravity to turn in tight spaces
As for Rice, he would just give us an aerial dominance in that area, which is too similar to what Havertz offers. Tall AMs like them would be very useful when we play in tough away games, to win aerial duels in the final-third
Havertz can also make accurate through passes along the left-touchline to bypass the opposition’s RB and our LW just needs to wait behind the RB. Smith-Rowe, Rice and Trossard will have difficulties to produce that type of passes with their left foot
I believe use Party as box to box and have Rice as the holding defensive midfielder. We had no need for Havartz in the first place waste of 65mill it could’ve gone ona striker
If we are being honest,ESR didn’t perform well in that role when he was given the opportunity in preseason. One overlooked aspect of the ‘Xhaka role’ is the need to defend. ESR didn’t really win duels in that role,ground or aerial. Havertz on the other hand,has been winning duels,pressing and making runs. Emile himself said he’s still learning the defensive aspects of the role.I think most people are making a case for Emile based on his 2021 season – the suggestion to have him start sounds more sentimental than objective.There’s nothing ESR has done or did in preseason to warrant a start over Havertz in my opinion. It’s different from a player like Trossard who has shown he can start and deliver a good performance.That said, I hope he can get atleast 20 minutes to show what he can do. If he performs well then he’ll give the manager something to think about.
Finally,I think the opinion that Havertz has struggled is not shared by everyone-certainly not the manager. I too don’t share in that opinion. He hasn’t been spectacular but he hasn’t been awful either according to me. Dropping him now,in a game we are huge favourites to win,can only hurt his confidence-that would be poor management. Rather use this game to further build his confidence and build relationships on the pitch.Hopefully he has a good performance and Emile can get some minutes.
Arteta has created the dilemma and by his deployment of Partey as a hybrid right back he is clearly searching for a way to resolve the problem.With Tierney moving and Timber virtually out for the season, our options at left back consist of two guys in Tomi and Kwior who are basically centre backs and Zinchenko who is a skilful midfielder but weak defensively.Nice one Mr Arteta, clutching at straws and the season is underway.
Grandad you continue to rubbish this new formation,which is increasingly being embraced by coaches yet it won City the treble. Gvardiol,Ake and Akanji have been playing the same role that Timber,White,Kiwior and Tomiyasu play. Could it be that these coaches are seeing something that you’re not? Perhaps they are more willing to try something new and so far it has worked relatively well.
Is Havertz not allowed any time to integrate into a new team, and to some degree, a new role (in comparison to how he was used at Chelsea)?
I like ESR, but he’s always injured, and that’s why he’s now down the pecking order. MA doesn’t hang about when it comes to replacing injury prone players, as we’ve seen with Tomi, and Tierney, who are now also just backup players.
It wouldn’t make sense to start Rice any further forward, because he gives so much defensively, and despite that, he has actually been getting into forward positions anyway.
Also,I’d like to point out that most people,fans and pundits alike,misunderstand the tactics used by Arteta. I’ve heard phrases like midfield trio, but in truth,Arsenal play with four midfielders-or the box midfield as is popularly known. Contrary to belief that Partey plays right back, he actually plays in midfield alongside Rice. Odegaard and Havertz play ahead of them-it’s essentially a 3223 with the ball. If you were to look at Partey’s heat map, you’d realize he plays in right midfield with a bias to the right whereas Rice plays more on the left.
This unlike for Havertz has got to stop 2 games and fans are bewildering him so sad as he’s a talented player I’ll bet you he will become a great player for arsenal….martenilli odegard Xhaka players that have improved under arteta