Arsenal’s midfield needs a shake up ahead of Tottenham clash – Here are my three options

With the international break, it is going to be more than 10 days before we watch our Gunners back in action.

Having drawn 1-1 with Brighton before the break, it is disappointing we have to feel that we have already dropped two crucial points this early in the season. Even so, we’re hoping for a major comeback, even if it is against our North London rivals, Tottenham in the NLD. Having gone unbeaten in the last four meetings with our local rivals, we hope Arteta and the lads will have what it takes to maintain that fine H2H form.

We can take added solace from the fact that Spurs haven’t started this season well, and the Gunners are overwhelming favourites at around evens with most bookies, Despite being at home Tottenham are at around 5/2 in the UK, but some sites like Bet365 Ontario and others you can get as high as 29/10, which is only just below 3/1. That is highly unusual when you consider that fierce local derbies are rarely so clearcut.

Even so, if we are to win the game, there are things Mikel Arteta and his technical bench will have to do differently to have a better chance at snatching all thre points.

I have been thinking about the Brighton draw, and I suggest these 3 Arsenal changes for their clash with Tottenham:

1. Jorginho should start instead of Thomas Partey. Most Gooners have fond memories of how impactful the Italian was last season. He injected calmness and stability into Arteta’s engine room; his line-breaking passes also got the better of our attack. Arteta should stop ignoring the Partey struggles that have been evident in the first three games of the season. I don’t know about you, but I’m no longer comfortable with Partey as a 6, given how much he’s lost his athleticism. Against Spurs, Jorginho could provide the team with the necessary control and progression.

2. Kai Havertz’s return to midfield may be an option, given Arsenal’s limited midfield options for the NLD. With Declan Rice and Mikel Merino missing that game, even though we hate Havertz at midfield, he may inject the physicality the engine room will lack because of the absentees.

3. Trossard starting as a false 9 could be an option with Havertz playing LCM. The Belgian has an eye for goal, and with an opportunity to just focus on scoring, he could flourish given the keys to the attack in the clash with Spurs.

Those are some of the changes I’d wish for for the Arsenal versus Spurs clash at the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium. What do you think?