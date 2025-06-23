Arsenal’s Midfield Rebuild: One Signing Done, One More to Go?

If Gooners wanted the club to show ambition in the transfer market, they need not ask again. TBRFootball Graeme Bailey’s latest comments point squarely in that direction.

While the ‘imminent’ signing of Martín Zubimendi already gives Arsenal a dependable midfield foundation, one they can trust even if Thomas Partey joins Jorginho in heading for the exit, it would still make sense to recruit another deep-lying midfielder.

A Partey replacement firmly on the radar

According to Bailey, Arsenal are not prepared to take risks in midfield, particularly with Partey expected to depart.

“Arsenal want another midfielder. Jorginho is gone and they are now really expecting Thomas Partey to go,” Bailey said.

“Even before Zubimendi, we know they wanted Nypan and have looked at the likes of Agoumé, Bouaddi and Barrios, so they will look at another this summer and are doing work on it.”

The potential heirs to Partey

Lucien Agoumé (23) of Sevilla, standing at six feet two inches, is noted for his physical strength and ball-winning prowess. These traits have earned him comparisons to a young N’Golo Kanté.

Ayyoub Bouaddi (17) of Lille offers a profile reminiscent of Frenkie de Jong, though with a more assertive tackling edge. His long stride makes him a smooth, progressive ball carrier. He is a press-resistant pivot with the intelligence to orchestrate play from deep.

Pablo Barrios (22) of Atlético Madrid is likened to Dani Ceballos, a technical controller who excels at receiving under pressure, retaining possession, and distributing with precision. His all-round ability makes him an appealing option.

Arsenal clearly have their sights set on the right midfield successors. Now, it is a matter of choosing the one who best fits their blueprint.

Should Andrea Berta succeed in bringing one of them alongside Zubimendi through the door, it would signal Arsenal’s intent loud and clear, a show of ambition from a club often criticised for playing it safe.

